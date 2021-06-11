CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,446.29

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 52% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $38,446.29 and approximately $15.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.00441005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.