Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,289.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

