Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

