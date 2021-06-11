Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $340.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,938,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

