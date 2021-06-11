Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

