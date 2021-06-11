Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,990 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 174,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

