Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

