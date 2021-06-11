DAOBet (BET) Market Capitalization Reaches $585,847.96

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $585,847.96 and approximately $170.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.47 or 0.01536244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00437383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054813 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001245 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

