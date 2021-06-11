Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

DRI stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

