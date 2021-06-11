Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Shares of PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

