Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

