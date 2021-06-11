Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00780115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00085909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,195,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.