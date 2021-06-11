Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($4.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 357,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

