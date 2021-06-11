DeHive (DHV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $595,336.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003827 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $433,512.20 and $595,336.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.