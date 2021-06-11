Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,592.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,592 ($46.93) and last traded at GBX 3,565 ($46.58), with a volume of 225140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,546 ($46.33).

DLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,408.46.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

