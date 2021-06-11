Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.18 million.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

