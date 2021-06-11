Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

