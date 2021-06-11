Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.
About Destiny Media Technologies
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.