Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $25.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

