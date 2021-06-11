DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach Sells 22,755 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM opened at $398.98 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

