Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.37 and last traded at $195.25, with a volume of 3182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 53.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

