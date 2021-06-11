Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 1,100 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.