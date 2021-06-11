Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.03. 2,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 776,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

