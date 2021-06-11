DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Argus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price upped by Argus from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.18.

NYSE:DKS opened at $97.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

