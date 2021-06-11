Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $56.82 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $90,890.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $56.82 or 0.00152753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00755406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00084142 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,661 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

