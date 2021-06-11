Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,551 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.