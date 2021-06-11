Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.76% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

