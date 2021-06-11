Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 174.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.