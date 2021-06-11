Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.84 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

