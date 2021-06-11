Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,054 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.28% of Pixelworks worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 6,683.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513,063 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 425,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXLW stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

