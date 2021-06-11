Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

DOL opened at C$54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

