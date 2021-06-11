Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Sells $418,106.32 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLOW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

