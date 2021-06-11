Douglas Y. Bech Sells 3,000 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JCOM opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

