Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.13

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.13 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 37115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.67.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

