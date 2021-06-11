Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Several brokerages have commented on DRUNF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

