Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dufry alerts:

OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 589,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,647. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.