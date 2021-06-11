Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.18.
Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $101.93. 1,907,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.
In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.