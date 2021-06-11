Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.18.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $101.93. 1,907,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

