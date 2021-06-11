Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

DRE stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

