Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Duluth stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.