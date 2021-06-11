E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

