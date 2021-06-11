E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.