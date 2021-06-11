E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $47,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

