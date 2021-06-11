Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

