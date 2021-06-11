Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) Short Interest Update

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,408,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EAPH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,163. Easton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Easton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets various topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions. Its products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; and Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Easton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.