Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.44

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 18621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Edenred alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Edenred Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.