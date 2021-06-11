EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 1,157.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$22.92 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

