Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMITF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 4,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. Elbit Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.