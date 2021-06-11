Eli Lilly and’s (LLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $233.54 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.