Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 416 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

EIX opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

