Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

