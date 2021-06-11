Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

MXIM opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $103.94. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.